PARK FALLS — With the open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) extended through Jan. 15, 2022, the people who assist in the process are encouraging more residents to sign up.
The open enrollment period for ACA exchanges started in most states on Nov. 1, according to a press release from Janet Trautwein, CEO of the National Association of Health Underwriters. Surveys have found that most Americans feel “completely lost when it comes to understanding health insurance,” she said.
An ACA navigator is trained to help individuals, small business owners and employees in searching options on the health insurance Marketplace. They can assist with completing eligibility and enrollment forms and have no incentive for recommending any particular coverage over another.
“Licensed agents and brokers can simplify the process of picking a plan,” Trautwein said. “Better yet, their services are generally free for consumers. Their expert advice can be crucial to helping a consumer enroll in a plan that suits their needs and budget.”
There are federal premium subsidies that individuals and families qualify for that aren’t always clear at first glance, she said. In 2020 around 87% of purchased coverage through the online marketplaces received subsidies.
The American Rescue Plan Act has increased access to these subsidies to all Americans, regardless of income, Trautwein said. The law limits benchmark plan premiums to no more than 8.5% of annual income.
To help with the process the Northwest Wisconsin Concentrated Employment Program, Inc, has contracted with Covering Wisconsin to provide navigator services in 27 counties of Northwest, Western and Southwest Wisconsin, according to Sue Stephens, an ACA navigator. For this area the CEP is covering Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor and Washburn counties, she said.
“We contract with two other agencies to cover the other 17 counties in our contract region,” Stephens said.
For health insurance to start on Jan. 1, 2022, a resident must still enroll in a health insurance plan by Dec. 15, she said. If the enrollment date is between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15, the health insurance will start on Feb. 1, 2022.
After open enrollment ends on Jan. 15, 2022, the only way for someone to enroll is if he or she were eligible for a special enrollment period, Stephens said. This is for people who have experienced certain life events during the year such as losing coverage, moving, marriage, a baby or adoption, according to healthcare.gov.
The ACA Marketplace website at affordablehealthplans.org allows people to search for individual and family health plans and apply online. The navigators can help with the questions and selection process and there is more help this year than before.
“The additional (American Rescue Plan) funding has allowed us to increase outreach in our areas including billboards, and we are working to expand our navigator staff,” Stephens said. “There are two CEP staff who are in the process of completing their training and testing to become navigators.”
Most of the people the navigators assist are in the 59 to 64 age group, she said.
These are people who have retired early and are looking for health insurance, or they are considering retirement and want to know what their health insurance options are and if it would be affordable for them to retire, she said.
Skyler Dural-Eder, director of the Navigator Project for CEP, is also the Price County navigator with Winnie Momberg. Contact the office at 715-762-2477.
Residents of the Ashland area can call 715-682-9141; Spooner at 715-635-2175, and Superior at 715-392-6127. Search for licensed health insurance agents or brokers at agent-finder.org.
