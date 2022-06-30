Amy Kaehn of Park Falls holds a sign along 4th Avenue South at 9th Street South on Saturday. She was demonstrating her disappointment in the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on June 23, which reverses the previous 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade, which remove federal rights protections that require the states to allow women to have abortions.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
PARK FALLS — As a mother of two and a woman in the Catholic church, Amy Kaehn said she has never been “pro-abortion.” But she is also a law school graduate, a woman who was harassed on the job because of her gender, and old enough to remember when illegal abortions were killing thousands of women each year.
Women were thrown under the bus again, again, she said. That’s why she stood at a busy Park Falls intersection on June 25 with her sign condemning the recent changes in federal laws regarding access to abortion.
