PARK FALLS — As a mother of two and a woman in the Catholic church, Amy Kaehn said she has never been “pro-abortion.” But she is also a law school graduate, a woman who was harassed on the job because of her gender, and old enough to remember when illegal abortions were killing thousands of women each year.

Women were thrown under the bus again, again, she said. That’s why she stood at a busy Park Falls intersection on June 25 with her sign condemning the recent changes in federal laws regarding access to abortion.

