ASHLAND — Local farmers and yard owners in the Chequamegon Bay area finally received some badly-needed rain, but that same precipitation came just in time to force officials to cancel the ABC Raceway program on June 24.

The show was to feature the Northern Renegades’ traditional sprints, and the rescheduled Kids’ Meet the Drivers night. Next up at the track will be the Farm Stock Special on Thursday, June 29.

  

