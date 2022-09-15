...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Easterly winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 3 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
A Little Free Library that is now in place for the community along Lakeshore Drive in Butternut. The box was built by Mike Kronberger for his mother-in-law Suzy Boyle, who used to teach reading in Texas schools.
BUTTERNUT — Anyone driving or strolling along Lakeshore Drive in Butternut is sure to see a new item along the scenic route — a Little Free Library that is now in place for the community.
The Little Free Library is a nonprofit neighborhood book exchange program, where communities design, build and place publicly accessible weather-protected bookcases. Many of the libraries are registered with the program.
