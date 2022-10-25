PHILLIPS — A Phillips resident who lives part of the year in Florida has made an extra trip to bring thousands of pound of dry goods and daily supplies in support of people who are struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 Atlantic hurricane that was the deadliest to hit Florida in nearly 90 years.

“My plan is basically to just go to the Fort Myers area and pass the food out to people in the areas where it's really needed,” said Sandra Krueger. “A lot of these people can't get to where the food distribution is because their cars are underwater, and so they don't have vehicles anymore.”

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments