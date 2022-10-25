Phillips Middle School students load food and daily necessities that were donated by the school on to a trailer on Oct. 13, for Sandra Krueger, at right, who combined the donations with Prentice and Medford schools and other community to support people who are struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers, Florida area.
Phillips Middle School students pause for a photo after loading hundreds of pounds of food and daily necessities that were donated by the school on Oct. 13. Sandra Krueger, center, combined the donations with Prentice and Medford schools and other community giving to support people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers, Florida area.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
PHILLIPS — A Phillips resident who lives part of the year in Florida has made an extra trip to bring thousands of pound of dry goods and daily supplies in support of people who are struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 Atlantic hurricane that was the deadliest to hit Florida in nearly 90 years.
“My plan is basically to just go to the Fort Myers area and pass the food out to people in the areas where it's really needed,” said Sandra Krueger. “A lot of these people can't get to where the food distribution is because their cars are underwater, and so they don't have vehicles anymore.”
