musgrove_kelsey

Kelsey Musgrove

 UW Madison photo

MADISON (April 7, 2022) — A Middleton doctor who was found dead in Iron County last weekend was hiking along a river when a steep embankment likely collapsed beneath her, authorities said Wednesday.

Dr. Kelsey Musgrove, 30, was reported missing on March 30 after she didn’t return from a solo hiking trip near Potato River Falls in Gurney.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments