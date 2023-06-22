PHILLIPS — The Phillips community held its 81st Lidici Memorial Service at First Baptist Church followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the Lidici Monument at Sokol Park on June 16. The event marked the 81st anniversary of the infamous massacre of an entire Czechoslovakian village on June 10, 1942 as revenge for the death of a Nazi Gestapo general.

“We remember and look at Lidici in this 81st year since those horrific events took place when all men 15 and over were shot in cold blood; children were taken from their mothers, women sent to concentration camps, and children put in makeshift gas chambers,” said Ronald Doll who served as the emcee.

  

