...AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR OZONE CONTINUES FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night.
This advisory affects the full state of Wisconsin.
Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night,
with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the
morning hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to
reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion,
while all others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Deputy Consul General Ondrej Pometlo, Czech Government in Chicago, places a wreath at the Lidici Monument of Sokol Park on June 16, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Following the Memorial Service at First Baptist Church in Phillips on June 16, 2023, the Czech Slovak Festival Royal Court with Deputy Consul General Ondrej Pometlo, Czech Government in Chicago. In front, from left, Sophia Lenz, 12; Alexis Denzine, 9; Wyatt Denzine, 7; and Claire Lenz, 11. In back, from left, Miss Czech-Slovak Wisconsin Queen Candidate Trinity Pesko; Miss Czech-Slovak Wisconsin State Princess 2022-23 Amanda Kavlecek, 23; Miss Czech-Slovak Wisconsin 2022-23 Melanie Miller, of Millwauke; Deputy Consul General Ondrej Pometlo; Amanda Angelo, 16; and Keileigh Doll, 17.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Phillips Czech-Slovak Festival Royal Court members Keileigh Doll, left, and Amanda Angelo, place a wreath at the Lidici Monument of Sokol Park on June 16, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Deputy Consul General Ondrej Pometlo, Czech Government in Chicago, speaks at the Lidici Memorial Service at First Baptist Church in Phillips on June 16, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Vernette Moravek, president of the Czech Slovak Festival Committee, presents a wreath from the Czech Republic, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Consular General Dr. Lidici Montoyan during the Lidici Memorial Service at First Baptist Church in Phillips on June 16, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Czech-Slovak Festival Chair Jodie Kadlecek welcomes community to the Lidici Memorial Service at First Baptist Church in Phillips on June 16, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Phillips resident and retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ronald Doll introduces the guest speaker for the Lidici Memorial Service at First Baptist Church in Phillips on June 16, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Members of the Czech Slovak Festival Royal Court with the color guard from Veterans of Foreign Wars Phillips Post 5778 at the Lidici Monument at Sokol Park on June 16, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
A member of the color guard from Veterans of Foreign Wars Phillips Post 5778 plays taps during a ceremony at the Lidici Monument at Sokol Park on June 16, 2023.
PHILLIPS — The Phillips community held its 81st Lidici Memorial Service at First Baptist Church followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the Lidici Monument at Sokol Park on June 16. The event marked the 81st anniversary of the infamous massacre of an entire Czechoslovakian village on June 10, 1942 as revenge for the death of a Nazi Gestapo general.
“We remember and look at Lidici in this 81st year since those horrific events took place when all men 15 and over were shot in cold blood; children were taken from their mothers, women sent to concentration camps, and children put in makeshift gas chambers,” said Ronald Doll who served as the emcee.
