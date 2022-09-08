Standings Sep 2

In 8-man high school football action this past weekend in the Lakeland East Conference, all six teams have yet to play a conference game.

Phillips opened the season with a 70-22 non-conference win against Frederic on Aug. 26. Phillips took a 38-14 non-conference loss at Clayton on Sept. 2.

