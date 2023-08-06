With the threat of rain subsided the 70th Flambeau-Rama parade commenced in downtown Park Falls on Sunday, Aug. 6. Hundreds of parade-goers lined the streets for one of the signature weekend events.

This year’s theme reflected on the city’s new logo – “Life on the Flambeau.” Wilma Thier was chosen by the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce to serve as the 2023 parade marshal.

  

