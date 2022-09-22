PHILLIPS (Sept. 16, 2022) — 4-H-ers have to be in third grade to sell their prize winning livestock from the Price County Fair at the “Market Animal Auction.” Dakotah and Landon Patrie knew this as they watched the older children parade their animals in the market ring.

Cherie Lenz noticed their sad faces and witnessed the interaction between them and their grandmother as she explained the rules and said, “Someday you will be able to show your animals in the ring.” That comment prompted Lenz to step forward, politely introduce herself, and extend an offer to purchase Dakotah’s and Landon’s sheep for $1,000.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments