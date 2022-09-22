...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt and waves 3 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor
WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Landon, left, and Dakotah Patrie are all smiles as Prevail Bank staff Cherie Lenz, left, and Bobbi Taylor present them with $1,000 for their Price County Fair blue ribbon sheep.
Patricia Melby, left, of St Vincent DePaul’s Food Pantry, accepts 126 pounds of lamb chops, burger, roasts and steaks from Prevail Bank representative Bobbi Taylor. The gift will benefit 211 families who utilize the pantry in Price County.
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
PHILLIPS (Sept. 16, 2022) — 4-H-ers have to be in third grade to sell their prize winning livestock from the Price County Fair at the “Market Animal Auction.” Dakotah and Landon Patrie knew this as they watched the older children parade their animals in the market ring.
Cherie Lenz noticed their sad faces and witnessed the interaction between them and their grandmother as she explained the rules and said, “Someday you will be able to show your animals in the ring.” That comment prompted Lenz to step forward, politely introduce herself, and extend an offer to purchase Dakotah’s and Landon’s sheep for $1,000.
