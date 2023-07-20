The Blue Raptors of the 2023 Chequamegon Area T-Ball League. In front, from left, Braxton Burger, Jeremiah Walski, Emily Tourtillott, Brooke Tourtillott and Cana Walski. In back, from left, Xavier Meyer, Rowen Brummer, Marcus Ottosen, Brynlee Burger and Coach Nikki Burger.
The Diamond Dawgs of the 2023 Chequamegon Area T-Ball League. In front, from left, Violet Smith, Aspen Hill, Adalyn Schneider, Conner Severson and Paisley Weinberger. In back, from left, Coaches Pat and Ashley Volk, Emery Volk, Amelia Smith, Charlie Cooley, Rayna Schultz, Madison Kisling and Coach Steve Schneider. Not pictured: Natalie Lynch.
The Eagles of the 2023 Chequamegon Area T-Ball League. In front, from left, Harper Patterson, Jamie Herbst, Hendrix Scott, Adriana Schultz, Kaydin Dahlgren and Carson Bay. Center row, from left, Drew Branch, Ruth Oswald, Elias Wilson, Claire Oswald, Assistant Coach Adeline Branch and Hadley Bay. In back, from left, Coach Michelle Smith, Assistant Coach Nolan Niehoff, Assistant Coach Mal Smith and Assistant Coach Aiden Miesbauer. Not pictured: Assistant Coach Gregory Oswald and Assistant Coach Colton Schultz.
The Rockin’ Robins of the 2023 Chequamegon Area T-Ball League. In front, from left, Scarlett Bornhoeft, Aubrie Williams, Max Barylski, Cashlyn Phelps and Penelope Andreas. In back, from left, Coach Chris Jarvis, Assistant Coach Millie Schuh, Ian Hilgart, Owen Schuh, Harmony Jones, Carter Goethlich and Coach Mackenzie Jarvis. Not pictured: Sienna Smith.
The Sabre Tooth Tigers of the 2023 Chequamegon Area T-Ball League. In front, from left, Daxon Singer, Ellianna Singer, Riley Kontny, Keyantae Henderson, Madelynn Larson and Graysen Hawn. in back, from left, Connor Humphrey, Hazel Singer, Miles Kontny, Kayden Zych, Phoenix Linsmeyer and Coach Bob Hawn.
