PARK FALLS — The 35th Flambeau-Rama in 1988 showed how traditions remained as the annual festival adapted to changing times. It reflected the first Flambeau-Rama in 1953 but was different, in much the same way the 2023 Flambeau-Rama captures the spirit of that first celebration while adapting to a Price County set nearly a quarter of the way into the 21st century.

“Flambeau-Rama ‘88” had a queen pageant with six contestants, with Lori Schmidt getting her crown from the 1987 queen, Angie Schmidt. The contest was still determined by ticket sale voting with Mary Sue Teeters as first princess, Becky Draxler as second princess, and the remaining court included Vicki Seitz, Rocky Olson and Kim Lueloff.

  

