The 1988 Miss Flambeau-Rama pageant contestants prior to the 35th annual event. In front, 1987 Flambeau-Rama Queen Angie Schmidt and 1988 contestant Mary Sue Teeters. In the center, Lori Schmidt and Vicki Seitz. In back, Becky Draxler, Kim Lueloff and Rocky Olson.
The “Flambeau-Rama ‘88” pageant after the crowning of the new queen, Lori Schmidt at Stueber Pavilion. The contestants, from left, Kim Lueloff, Vicki Seitz, second princess Becky Draxler, queen Lori Schmidt, first princess Mary Sue Teeters, and Rocky Olson. Junior court members include Christina Ernst and Bobby Stueber.
Park Falls Herald / 1988
PARK FALLS — The 35th Flambeau-Rama in 1988 showed how traditions remained as the annual festival adapted to changing times. It reflected the first Flambeau-Rama in 1953 but was different, in much the same way the 2023 Flambeau-Rama captures the spirit of that first celebration while adapting to a Price County set nearly a quarter of the way into the 21st century.
“Flambeau-Rama ‘88” had a queen pageant with six contestants, with Lori Schmidt getting her crown from the 1987 queen, Angie Schmidt. The contest was still determined by ticket sale voting with Mary Sue Teeters as first princess, Becky Draxler as second princess, and the remaining court included Vicki Seitz, Rocky Olson and Kim Lueloff.
