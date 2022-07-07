Nick Nusberger after winning a tie for first place in the scratch division at the 17th Annual Masonic Scholarship Golf Outing on June 25 at Westwood Golf Course in Phillips. His teammate Cam Heikkinnen is not pictured.
Submitted photo
Dane Prohaska and Aaron Gago after winning a tie for first place in the scratch division at the 17th Annual Masonic Scholarship Golf Outing on June 25 at Westwood Golf Course in Phillips.
Submitted photo
Tim Lenz and Jane Lenz after winning first place in the handicap division at the 17th Annual Masonic Scholarship Golf Outing on June 25 at Westwood Golf Course in Phillips.
PHILLIPS — The 17th Annual Masonic Scholarship Golf Outing was held June 25 at the Westwood Golf Course. There were first and second place winners in both scratch and handicap divisions including a two-way tie for first place in the scratch division, and a three-way tie for second place in the handicap division.
The two winners for the scratch division were the teams of Cam Heikkinen and Nick Nussberger, who were tied for first with the team of Aaron Gago and Dane Prohaska.
