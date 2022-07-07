PHILLIPS — The 17th Annual Masonic Scholarship Golf Outing was held June 25 at the Westwood Golf Course. There were first and second place winners in both scratch and handicap divisions including a two-way tie for first place in the scratch division, and a three-way tie for second place in the handicap division.

The two winners for the scratch division were the teams of Cam Heikkinen and Nick Nussberger, who were tied for first with the team of Aaron Gago and Dane Prohaska.

