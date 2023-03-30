The Hawkins Youth Ice Fishing Contest held on March 4 at Hawkins Mill Pond attracted 111 kids and their parents from all over Price County and Rusk County, according to event organizer Brenda Petkovsek.

The catch of the day turned out to be a 27 inch Northern that netted one boy a $257 prize. Every child who participated also received a prize, along with a free hotdog, hot chocolate and other donated items. A total of five bikes were given away as well. .

