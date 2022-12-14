Sally Bair

Sudden developments often bring on anxiety or fear, sometimes causing us to panic — especially when we least expect it or are immersed in our everyday tasks.

Imagine, during the night when Jesus was born in Bethlehem, how it was for the shepherds who quietly remained on duty during their mundane job of watching sheep. Suddenly, without any warning, an angel appeared from nowhere to tell them the good news of Jesus' birth. How frightful! But their fear must have been eclipsed by awe, wonderment and joy when, "Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying, 'Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace to men on whom his favor rests.'" (Luke 2:13-14)

