The WIAA Board of Control approved spring sports considerations at its latest meeting.
Social distancing, sanitizing and mask wearing for those not involved in competition are some of the key considerations presented in the approved spring sport guidelines document.
The approved document says high school athletics organizers should consider factors such as non-contact sports showing lower rates of COVID-19 transmission than contact sports, lower rates of COVID-19 for outdoor sports and the use of face mask indoors having comparable rates of infection as outdoor sports, when assessing possible spread related to high school sports. Additionally a great majority of sports-related spread doesn't appear during competition, but rather from social contact.
According to the governor's mandate, masks must be worn for spring sports athletes when indoors, such as practices held inside the gym. Masks must be worn upon arrival to venues until warm-ups begin for all sports and coaches, officials and spectators must wears masks when in attendance.
Quarantine for athletes who are sick or deemed as exposed remain the same. At least 10 days must pass since a positive test for an athlete to return to competition. Close contacts must also wait 10 days to return, unless that person has no symptoms and receives a negative PCR test, which would allow the athlete to return after seven days. Those that are close contacts but have previously had positive COVID-19 test in the past three months do not need to quarantine.
Guidelines for quarantine is increased to 14 days instead of 10 for WIAA tournament series.
The WIAA recommends schools consider eliminating concessions stands or at least implement cashless transactions, social distanced seating arrangements and follow other Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Schools are being asked to follow county guidelines on limiting spectators at events. Barron County continues to be under the accelerated spread category with between 10-24 new daily cases per 100,000. Capacity guidelines recommendations are for 25% capacity for gatherings indoors and outdoors 75 people or less.
For baseball and softball, dugouts should not be used during practices. This doesn't apply for games, but teams are encouraged to use an extended dugout space outside the playing surface to accommodate social distancing.
Special rules are in place for pitchers. If a pitcher touches their mouth or licks their fingers before grabbing the ball, a dead ball is called and the ball and player's hand must be sanitized before play resumes. The guidelines suggest coaches work with players to prevent habits such as touching their face, not allowing sunflower seeds and not spitting. Athletes and coaches are prohibited from spitting and nose clearing.
For golf, the flag stick is to remain in the hole for all events and should not be touched by players or coaches. Coaches will not be allowed on the greens. Players are also not to touch bunker rakes or ball cleaning devices on the course.
Regarding soccer, coaches, officials and spectators must wear masks, while active athletes and those on the bench are encouraged to wear masks. A ball that leaves the playing area must be sanitized prior to returning to play.
For track and field, throwers should provide or be assigned their own implements and the should retrieve their own shot or disc after all throws.
Batons should be disinfected between each heat or relay.
For pole vault and high jump, athletes are to disinfect their hands, arms, legs after each attempt, or schools can provide tarps to cover the landing mat that is disinfected or replaced with another already disinfected tarp between each athlete's attempt.
Single opponent should be considered, but invitationals can host up to eight teams.
