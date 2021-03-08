Weather Alert

...QUICK-HITTING WINTER STORM WEDNESDAY NIGHT... .An area of low pressure will lift northeastward through the Upper Midwest Wednesday and Wednesday night. Precipitation should start as rain during the day Wednesday and then change to snow and freezing rain as temperatures fall Wednesday evening through mid- morning Thursday. Precipitation should eventually change to all snow everywhere before ending. There is a potential for a band of heavy snow to affect portions of northern Minnesota and for significant ice accumulation for portions of northern Wisconsin. The snow and ice accumulation is expected Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning with precipitation ending by mid- morning Thursday. The location of the band of heaviest snow is uncertain at this time, however, we expect it to be located in the Minnesota portion of the watch. With warm temperatures Wednesday into Wednesday evening, the precipitation may fall mainly as rain and then change to snow in northwest Wisconsin, which would result in lower ice accumulation amounts than currently forecast. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Snow and freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one quarter of an inch are possible. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest accumulation of freezing rain is expected Wednesday evening and should change to snow before sunrise. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&