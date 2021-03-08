It was a season of just missing the cut for Rice Lake winter sports teams.
Three teams — boys hockey and boys and girls basketball — each lost in sectional championships contests, falling a win short of reaching their respective state tournaments.
Additionally, Rice Lake wrestler Carter Schulz was one place away from reaching state in his 106-pound bracket. To make matters worse, his third-place finish would have sent him to state in any normal season, but with the COVID-19 pandemic the WIAA reduced the number of qualifiers in each weight class from three to two. It was the second straight year that Schulz came one spot short of reaching the year-end tournament.
Not to be overshadow by the teams that fell short of trips to state, are the Warriors that did make it their sports' season-culminating events. The boys swim team sent four events to state, while Micaela Walters represented the Warrior gymnastics team by qualifying for state on the vault.
It was an excruciating end to the season for the boys hockey team that looked poised to reach the state tournament for the second consecutive season. The top-seeded Warriors held a one-goal advantage in the final minute, before Superior evened the score with 27 second left and netted the game winner nine seconds into overtime.
"Obviously it stings, it stings a lot,” hockey coach Josh Engel said of how the season ended. “They stuck together the whole time, through this whole thing. That’s the most important part, but it obviously stings. You feel bad for the seniors, it’s such a great group of leaders on the team. They threw it all out there, everything they had.”
Rice Lake came in fourth in the always tough Big Rivers this year, which featured Division 1 state champion Hudson. Rice Lake took care of business against all of its nonconference opponents and picked up a victory over Eau Claire North, which finished second in the BRC, in the regular season finale. The Warriors rolled past Chequamegon and held off Hayward to face off with the Spartans, who got the best of the Warriors thanks to an unlucky bounce out of the goaltenders mitt to extend the game, and allow Superior to reach state after the extra period.
In comparison to the high playoff expectations of the hockey team, the boys basketball team pulled off the upset to reach its sectional title game. There, the Warriors were outmatched against eventual state runner-up Onalaska. To reached that game, Rice Lake avenged a double-digit defeat to Medford from the regular season, as the third-seeded Warriors completed the comeback in taking down the second-seeded Raiders in the sectional semifinal.
Rice Lake ended its 22-game conference losing streak with a win over Menomonie in late January, and followed that up with a shootout win over Eau Claire Memorial four games later. Despite its last place finish in the Big Rivers, the Warriors showed how capable they are and how tough its conference is, as a 30-point win over Osceola and 20-point victory over Amery gave Rice Lake a Division 2 regional title, its first since 2015.
Trailing by eight with five minutes to go in its sectional semifinal, Rice Lake and its class of eight seniors looked to have played their final game. Yet, they never gave in, allowing no points by Medford over the last four minutes to storm back and win a one-point game.
"In 25 years of coaching, or how many years I’ve been coaching, I don’t know if I’ve seen a team grow and improve as much as these kids, and that’s a credit to them,” boys basketball coach Kevin Orr said following the team's tournament loss to Onalaska. “They’re very coachable and they came to practice and worked hard every day. It was amazing. Our growth throughout the year was incredible.”
The girls basketball team had its best season in quite some time, winning its first regional title since 2014 and making the sectional title game for the first time since 2007.
The Warriors rode a five-game win streak to end the regular season to finish third in the Big Rivers at 8-4.
"We just started the season saying we’re going to take it one game at a time, and I thought a lot of things were thrown at us,” girls basketball coach Darla Olson said at season's end. “We had injury, we had adversity. We played without 3-4 different starters at different times of the season. From the bottom to the top our kids really improved.
“With every challenge they had to face I thought they got stronger, and I thought that’s probably really what was the difference in our team this year. It just brought them closer and closer, both on the court and off the court."
Rice Lake lost starting point guard Callie Karstens to a season-ending injury in late December, and from that point on the Warriors went 12-5, which included an eight-game win streak heading into the sectional final. A slow start that had Rice Lake down 10-0 and a 1 of 15 shooting performance from distance downed the Warriors against an Onalaska team that the Warriors had outpaced during a nonconference matchup earlier in the season.
Rice Lake has two seniors graduated, but Warriors could be poised for another big year next season with a number of individuals from a deep rotation coming back.
Although the Warriors were short on numbers on the mats this season, the wrestling team made the most of what they had come postseason time. Rice Lake dropped each of its conference duals on the year, but at a Division 2 regional in Maple, Rice Lake got three regional champions — Schulz, Brody Lammers and Traevon Wyckoff — and runner-up finishes from Jacob and Lucas Sirek, as five Warriors made it to sectionals. It was a strong close for a young team that saw a number of freshman holding down weight classes for the team this year.
"I’m proud of how the kids persevered this year,” wrestling coach Victor Drost said. "Wrestling is hard enough without the extra obstacles that COVID created. For the most part we didn’t have any problems with our wrestlers wearing a mask. They deserve credit for that."
For those that did reach state, Joe Kroeger shined once again in the pool. Kroeger added a pair of top-five state finishes to his decorated resume for the Warriors, coming in fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100 butterfly. It was his fourth trip to state and the senior ends his career with five school records. Isaiah Miller made his second consecutive trip to state as he again broke his diving school record this season.
Also in action for the Warriors at the state meet was the 400 freestyle relay of Kroeger, Miller, freshman Adam Anderegg and junior Matt Schoenfuss.
With a smaller and less experienced team, it was the success of other younger members that first-year boys swim and dive coach Bob Burdorf can help solidify the future of the program.
"The freshmen, that’s the group that really showed me, some of these kids had never swam before even in club, and they came in and they’ve just steadily improved,” Burdorf said of biggest takeway from the season.
For the gymnastics team, Walters ended her career in style, reaching the state meet for the first time and setting a new personal-best score on the vault. The senior also surpassed 9.0 for the first time in doing so.
With the start of winter sports pushed back slightly and a weeks put in place for preparation, the gymnastics team didn't have its first competition until the new year, and it was a sprint to the finish line, wrapping up two months later.
The Warriors this year developed into a group with strong team chemistry with only seven student-athletes on the team. With two seniors — Walters and Rachel Mazourek — graduating, the experience gained and bond forged, the gymnastics team could take a step forward next season.
“I think it allowed them as a team to just really have a special bond with one another — get close-knit and really supportive of one another,” gymnastics coach Greg Stager said of the small roster. “They were always pretty excited and helped cheer each other on. They really came together well and dealt with all the challenges in a good way.”
