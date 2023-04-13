...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...
Tyler Forks near Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen
affecting Iron and Ashland Counties.
.Rain on top of the existing snowpack will increase the rate of
snowmelt. The resultant runoff will cause water levels in area
rivers to increase and additional flooding is expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and to the National Weather Service in Duluth when you
can do so safely. Flooding can be reported to the National Weather
Service at 1-800-685-8612.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth.
The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon by 515 PM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted
by flood water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:30 PM CDT Thursday was 11.5 feet.
- Forecast...Some additional snow melt will keep the river
above flood stage Friday then rain over the weekend will
result in additional river rises.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.4 feet on 05/18/2017.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of northwest Wisconsin, including the following
areas, Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas and Iron.
* WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding and ponding of water in low-lying and
poor drainage areas. River or stream levels are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1057 AM CDT, Spring snow melt will continue with above
normal temperatures into Saturday. A near record amount of
water stored in the snowpack will continue to be released.
This will cause rapid snowmelt runoff and lead to ponding of
water and quick rises on streams and rivers. Minor flooding
is expected in the advisory area.
- If you live in an area that has previously experienced spring
flooding impacts, expect to experience those problems again
this year.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...
Bad River at Odanah affecting Ashland County.
.Rain on top of the existing snowpack will increase the rate of
snowmelt. The resultant runoff will cause water levels in area
rivers to increase and flooding is expected to continue. This river
forecast contains 24 hours of forecast precipitation. Additional
precipitation is expected through the weekend.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Bad River at Odanah.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Minor flooding begins as water encroaches
on State Street through the Sugar Bush.
At 9.0 feet, Many roads and several homes are impacted by flood
waters in the Old Odanah area. Government Road south of US
Highway 2, Miller Road and State Road will see areas of water
flowing over the roadway.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Friday was 9.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.6
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood History...No available flood history.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WARNING FOR RAPID SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FOR THE POTATO RIVER
UNTIL 4 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rapid snowmelt is occurring.
* WHERE...Potato River within the tribal lands of the Bad River
Reservation. This includes parts of east-central Ashland County in
northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of the Potato River and other creeks in the
immediate area is occurring. Potato River Road at the Potato River
Bridge remains closed due to flooding with further increases in
the river levels expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1253 PM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the
warned area. Flooding is already occurring.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Potato River Road Bridge
Other parts of the Bad River Reservation along the Potato
River.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
Report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and to the National Weather Service in Duluth when you
can do so safely. Flooding can be reported to the National Weather
Service at 1-800-685-8612.
&&
