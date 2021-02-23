It was a long wait, but it was worth it.
Rice Lake's Micaela Walters performed her vault in the early afternoon at a Division 2 gymnastics sectional in Rhinelander Thursday. As part of the first session of teams, Walters and the Warriors had to wait for the second batch to perform later that evening to learn the final standings.
Around 10 p.m., the results were finally in and Walters learned she grabbed the final state qualifying spot in the vault and will be competing at the state championship meet on Saturday in La Crosse to close out her senior season.
Walters placed fifth with a 8.8 to edge out Medford's Anna Wanke, who had a score of 8.6, for the final qualifying spot out of 41 athletes.
"I was really excited because I’ve put in a lot of effort and work this year, because I was close last year," Walters said of qualifying for state. "This just kind of showed that my scores this year and how much time I spent on it, it actually helped and improved [my score]."
With the sectional divided into two different sessions the wait was a long time to learn of the outcome. Rice Lake coach Greg Stager said he peeked over at the vault scores on occasion and saw two scores better than Micaela's. The grouping of five teams that Rice Lake was in also featured some of the better teams in the sectional, compared to the four teams set to compete later that evening, Stager said.
"I was kind of nervous even though I knew we were in the harder of the two sessions, I was still really hesitant because I didn’t get the score I actually wanted to get," Walters said.
As Walters prepares for state this weekend, she has a goal of reaching a 9 for the first time. He personal-best vault score is a 8.85. To do so it's all about cleaning up the details of the trick to reduce the deductions from her start value.
"I think if I stay straight, take the arch out of my back and I have a good landing, that it’s very possible for me to get," Walters said.
Every little aspect of the routine can make a difference. Walters will have had nine days from sectionals to when she steps to the line for her vault on Saturday. Stager said the focus is on the small adjustments, as Walters works to improve each aspect of the trick.
"Right now it’s just trying to clean it up as much as we can, trying to pick up one-tenth here or there, whether that’s a little step, bent knee or a pointed toe," Stager said. We’re going to try to see if we can hone in on some of those things and make it a little cleaner and tighter for Saturday.
Stager said Walters showed promise on the vault from the beginning. With a lower start value as a sophomore, Walters was limited to how high of a score she could reach. It became obvious that she was capable to attempting a much more difficult trick that could lead to higher scores.
"We started saying, ‘what can we do to try to be a little more competitive on this event,’ because she was a good vaulter," Stager said of Walters. "She has got good power coming down the runway, she’s got good block off the top — we could probably be doing something else to make this more competitive."
Overall the Warriors finished sixth out of nine teams in Thursday's sectional with a score of 116.275, just 0.425 behind Grantburg/Luck/Unity/Webster for fifth. Medford won the team sectional title at 132.85. Ashland/Drummond/Mellen's Catie McPherson won the all-around title at 34.075.
Also in action on the vault was Justine Berg, who got an 8.3. Reese Aaby received an 8.15 to finish 17th and Hannah Bender got an 8.0 to come in 21st.
Berg led the Warriors on the uneven bars with a score of 7.1 to come in 15th. Walters got a 6.575 to finish 22nd, Bender a 6.025 for 26th and Aaby a 5.7 to tie for 27th.
Walters and Berg each got a 7.1 score on the balance beam to place 16th. Aaby scored a 6.925 for 22nd, while Bender had a 6.85 to finish 23rd.
On the floor exercise, Aaby scored a 7.7 to place 23rd. Bender was in 26th at 7.55, with Walters 29th with a score of 7.5 and Berg in 32nd at 7.0.
Walters finished 18th all-around with a score of 29.875, while Berg was right behind her in 19th at 29.5. Aaby came in 22nd at 28.475 with Bender 23rd with an all-around score of 28.425.
With the uncertainty that clouded the start of the gymnastics season, this year saw a group of just seven gymnasts the team. Despite the small numbers, Stager said it allowed them the chance to really come together and form strong team chemistry.
"I think it allowed them as a team to just really have a special bond with one another — get close-knit and really supportive of one another," Stager said of the small team. "They were always pretty excited and helped cheer each other on. They really came together well and dealt with all the challenges in a good way."
Walters agreed that this group grew a special bond. It being her senior year, Walters was thrilled for the chance for meets this year, grow closer with her teammates and now caps her career at the state meet.
"I was really excited that we were able to compete this year," Walters said. "With the smaller numbers we were actually way more unified and we actually had a really good team connection, which is nice — where if we had a bigger team it’s harder to do that. We were really close this entire year."
