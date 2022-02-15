Avery Ash won the all-around title, while Justine Berg was fourth after a pair of personal-best scores in leading the Rice Lake gymnastics team at a Big Rivers triangular Monday in Rice Lake to end the regular season.
Ash scored a personal best 34.725 to claim the all-around win. Berg surpassed 30 for the first time with a 30.3 as the senior competed in her final home meet.
"This was a personal goal for her so that is really exciting to see her earn that achievement at the final home meet of her high school career," Stager said.
Rice Lake was third as a team at 112.875, just behind Superior at 113.525. Hudson won the triangular with a score of 131.15.
"Unfortunately we had to scratch a floor routine at the last minute which ended up costing us the win over Superior tonight but those are some of the breaks," Stager said. "Even so, these girls performed well this evening and we had a particularly good day on the beam."
The Warriors had a season-high 30.7 on the balance beam. Ash won the event with a personal-best 9, while Berg scored a personal-best 7.55 to finish in a tie for fifth. Hannah Bender scored 7.1, with Kallahan Bowman at 7.05 and Reese Aaby at 6.9.
On the floor exercise Ash won with an 8.95. Berg got a personal-best 7.6 and Autumn Koltunski received 6.45. In the vault Ash earned first place with a 9.15. Bender scored 8.1, Berg got 8.05 and Koltunski 7.6. For the uneven bars, Ash took fourth at 7.625 and Berg was seventh at 7.05. Aaby scored 6.2, Bowman 5.35 and Bender 5.3.
Rice Lake is back in action Saturday at the Big Rivers Conference championships at Menomonie. The Division 2 sectionals are in Antigo on Feb. 25.
