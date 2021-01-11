RIVER FALLS —A number of athletes scored personal bests as the Rice Lake gymnastics team placed sixth out of seven teams at an invitational in River Falls on Saturday.
The Warriors scored a 107.275 to finish ahead of Grantsburg (95.875). Host River Falls topped the leaderboard at 95.875.
"The girls are their own toughest critics sometimes, but I am very excited with how they are doing despite all of the challenges we have faced as a team this year," Rice Lake coach Greg Stager said. "We have had to deal with a couple of quarantines and a few injuries which has affected our lineup and sometimes leaves the girls perhaps a bit less prepared than they would like to be. Nonetheless, they have done so much better than they would give themselves credit for."
Justine Berg and Reese Aaby each scored a 8.350 on the vault to finish tied for ninth. Hannah Bender had an 8.000 on the event, with Kallahan Bowman scoring a 7.600 and Rachel Mazourek at 7.000.
Berg led the Warriors on the uneven bars with a 6.725 to tie for 22nd. Bender had a 5.725, with Aaby at 5.325, Bowman scoring a 4.600 and Mazourek a 4.250.
Bowman had a team-high score of 7.250 on the balance beam to place 17th. Aaby had a 6.050 score, Berg a 5.700 and Mazourek a 5.400.
Aaby topped the Warriors scores on the floor exercise with a 7.600 to finish in 19th. Berg scored a 7.200, Bowman was at 7.100, Bender scored a 6.300 and Mazourek scored 5.700.
Berg led Rice Lake all-around at 27.975 to come in 23rd. Aaby was 24th at 27.325 with Bowman 25th (26.550), Mazourek 28th (22.350) and Bender 30th (20.025).
Aaby competed all-around for the first time, setting a career high on the floor exercise and vault while also seeing her first action on the uneven bars and balance beam. Berg set season highs in all events, while also setting a career high on the floor exercise. Mazourek established a season-high score all-around, which included setting a personal best on the floor exercise. Bowman improved upon marks from last week's first career meet to set new career-highs on the uneven bars and balance beam. Bender was competing for the first time this season establishing benchmarks in all events.
The Warriors also improved upon scores from their first meet in both the uneven bars and balance beam.
"Sometimes athletes can be pretty hard on themselves and they feel like they are not doing well but these girls are all absolutely fantastic in my eyes," Stager said. "Every one of these talented ladies can do amazing things that many people around the world could only dream of. They should be holding their heads high. I am proud of all they do and the fact that they are hanging in there and facing these challenges head on.
Rice Lake had a home meet against Hudson on Tuesday night. The Warriors return to action on Jan. 26 with a home triangular against Hudson and Eau Claire Memorial/North.
