KOHLER — Rice Lake's Paige Diercks and Lexington Berger fought to a third set, but ultimately fell in a Division 2 state tournament opening round matchup on Thursday at Sports Core

The Rice Lake duo lost the first set to Eau Claire Regis' Adrienne Morning and Teigan Petersilka by a 6-2 score. Diercks and Berger battled for a 6-4 win the second set to force a third set tiebreaker. The Rambler pairing won a 10-8 final set to move to the second round of action. Diercks and Berger end their season with a 8-7 record.

In singles play for the Warriors, Alexa Robarge played a close first set but Waupun's Alysa Pattee edged Robarge 6-4. Pattee won the second set 6-2 to win the match and advance to the next round.

