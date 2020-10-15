KOHLER — Rice Lake's Paige Diercks and Lexington Berger fought to a third set, but ultimately fell in a Division 2 state tournament opening round matchup on Thursday at Sports Core and R
The Rice Lake duo lost the first set to Eau Claire Regis' Adrienne Morning and Teigan Petersilka by a 6-2 score. Diercks and Berger battled for a 6-4 win the second set to force a third set tiebreaker. The Rambler pairing won a 10-8 final set to move to the second round of action. Diercks and Berger end their season with a 8-7 record.
In singles play for the Warriors, Alexa Robarge played a close first set but Waupun's Alysa Pattee edged Robarge 6-4. Pattee won the second set 6-2 to win the match and advance to the next round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.