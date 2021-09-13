AMERY — The Rice Lake girls tennis rolled to a pair of wins at a triangular held at Amery on Saturday.
The Warriors (3-4) cruised past Ashland, winning all seven matches, and defeated host Amery 5-2
Against the Oredockers, the Warriors only needed two sets to win each of their matches. At the top singles spot, Aria Hanson picked up a victory over Ashland's Izzy Rasmussen 6-0, 6-2, while Tegwen Romportl took down Abby Brew 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 3 Kendra Richter won 6-0, 6-2 over Emma Bruder, and Hannah Guertin picked up a Rice Lake win 6-0, 6-0 over Ashland's Lainey Westlund.
In doubles action it was Lexington Berger and Kallahan Bowman picking up the 6-0, 6-2 win over Hannah Milanowski and Tegan McFarlane, while the Warrior duo of Emily Mofle and Natalie Nolin rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
Emily Scheu and Olivia Gifford compled the sweep for Rice Lake by winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles of Ashland's duo of Lily Kovach-Erickson and Moe Mullikin. Alyssa Stanford and Ayla Zuzek also had a victory in a junior varsity doubles match, winning 6-0, 6-0 over Hannah Houck and Ruby Harvey.
In the battle against Amery, Rice Lake won all three of its doubles matches. Berger and Bowman won 6-1, 6-1 over Alaina Rivard and Ella Gould, and Mofle and Nolin were victorious 6-1, 6-2 over the Amery duo of Myles Curtis and Annie Zinn.
Scheu and Gifford kept Rice Lake perfect in doubles play on the day with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Amery's Anarene Evenson and Annabelle Fisk.
Romportl and Guertin won in singles play to help Rice Lake edge Amery. Romportl won a close contest at No. 2 singles, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4, while Guertin won in three sets despite dropping the opening round at No. 4 singles, winning 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.
At No. 1 singles, it was Amery's Deidra Meyer defeating Hanson 0-6, 3-6, and at No. 3 Richter was defeated 3-6, 3-6 to Truc Nguyen.
The Rice Lake victory over Amery was a rematch of teams that faced off in the season opening match on Aug. 16 that was won 4-3 by Amery.
Menomonie 5, Rice Lake 2
Last Thursday, the Warriors dropped a Big Rivers Conference match at Menomonie.
At the top doubles match, Berger and Bowman won 6-2, 6-4 over the Mustang duo of Anna Wheeler and Jaycie Luzinski The other Warrior victory came at No. 2 singles as Romportl won in three sets over Menomonie's Emma Hastings 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.
In a close battle at No. 2 doubles Mofle and Nolin dropped their match 6-7 (3-7), 5-7 to CeCe Behrend. Scheu and Gifford went to three sets at No. 3 doubles before ultimately falling 6-4, 2-6, 2-6.
