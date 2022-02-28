Rice Lake High School senior Hadley Owen helped the Hayward co-op girls hockey team to a sectional runner-up finish this season.

Hayward picked up a 14-0 victory over Medford and then defeated Superior 7-5 for a pair of postseason wins before the season came to an end Friday with a 2-1 defeat to the Central Wisconsin Storm.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments