...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch possible.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, South Aitkin and Pine Counties. In
Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron and Burnett
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River
Reservation, the Red Cliff Band, the northwestern area of the
Lac du Flambeau Band and the Mille Lacs Band, East Lake, Lena
Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commute.
Ice accumulation on trees and power lines may lead to power
outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Kendra Richter tips away a rebound from Tomah's Victoria Miles during Saturday's game in Rice Lake.
The Rice Lake girls basketball team showed plenty of fight in attempting to climb out of what was a 19-point hole, but it was too little, too late in a 54-43 loss to Tomah in Saturday's Division 2 regional championship game at Ole Olsen Gym.
"I’m proud of their fight. They came out and did what we asked them to do," Rice Lake coach Darla Olson said. "...I thought they came out and put the pressure on that we needed to, to fight our way back in the game.
