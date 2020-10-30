The Rice Lake football team had enough of close games ending in losses.
The Warriors came out of halftime with force to outscore undefeated Medford 27-6 on their way to a 27-6 nonconference victory on Friday night at Pug Lund field for Rice Lake's first win of the season. The Warriors had lost their last eight games dating back to last year and 14 of their previous 15.
"The defense played really well tonight and the offense stepped up on the second half. A great feeling for these kids to burst that bubble and get rid of that dark cloud.
Medford (5-1) entered the contest unbeaten and ranked second in the latest Division 3 WisSports.net coaches poll. Rice Lake outpaced the Raiders 222-103 in total yardage in the second half to turn a deficit at the break into a convincing win. After a number of close losses to Big River Conference foes, senior linebacker and center Scott Kinnick said, the team knew it was much better than its winless record.
"We were all preparing for this week because we knew we were in every single game," he said. "We knew this team was second overall in the state D3, and we had a mindset we needed to take them down, and we did that tonight."
A 14-play, 82-yard drive by the Warriors gave them their first lead of the contest. Beginning with five minutes, 45 seconds to go in the third quarter, Andrew Farm pushed past the goal line from 1 yard out to put Rice Lake in front, following a Jaden Neaman kick, 13-6 with 11:18 left in the contest. Rice Lake's drive was extended after Medford was called for a roughing the kicker on a punt facing a fourth-and-10 at the Warrior 33. The Warriors were carried by Farm, as the senior ran the ball six times on the drive after the penalty.
The Warrior defense forced a three-and-out to get the ball back at the Medford 46 with 9:32 to play. Rice Lake pushed itself down to the Raider 6-yard line on the work of Farm on the fullback dive. Facing a fourth-and-3 at the 6, Rice Lake went to the counter as Zach Fisher burst to the outside for the first down and then cut back to found the end zone. After the extra point kick, the Warriors led 20-6 with 5:46 remaining in the game.
"There weren’t many X and O changes," Hill said of the halftime adjustment. "It was like, ‘guys, they’re doing what we thought they were going to do, so we need lower our pad level and decide we want to take this thing.’ And we got more aggressive in the second half.
