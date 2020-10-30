Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM CDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...FOR THE SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY, SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 KNOTS AND WAVES 3 TO 6 FEET EXPECTED. FOR THE GALE WATCH, NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 KNOTS AND WAVES 2 TO 5 FEET POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF LAKE SUPERIOR. * WHEN...FOR THE SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY, FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM CDT SATURDAY. FOR THE GALE WATCH, FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS CAN CAUSE HAZARDOUS WAVES WHICH COULD CAPSIZE OR DAMAGE VESSELS AND REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MARINERS SHOULD CONSIDER ALTERING PLANS TO AVOID POSSIBLE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. REMAIN IN PORT, SEEK SAFE HARBOR, ALTER COURSE, AND/OR SECURE THE VESSEL FOR SEVERE WIND AND WAVES. &&