CHETEK — Six runners placed in the top 10 as the Cameron girls cross country team won the Dan Conway Invitational hosted by the Bulldogs last Thursday.
Brittany Breed came in third place individually, while Taylor Severt added a top-five finish. Breed completed the course in 22 minutes, and 50.4 seconds as Severt crossed the finish line in 23:25.
The Comets then had Lexi Kuffel, Maddie Severt and Cali Romsos finish seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively, to round out the scoring runners. For good measure, Maria Carrescia took 10th for Cameron. Kuffel and Severt each reached the finish line in 24:02, with Romsos completing the course in 24:12.5 and Carrescia at 24:18.3
Mady Robel wasn't far behind as the seventh runner for the Comets, as the senior was 15th individually out of a total 53 athletes in action.
Overall, Cameron had a score of 32 points for a comfortable margin over runner-up Phillips' score of 59. Prairie Farm was third, Barron fourth and Bloomer fifth in the five-team race. Barron's Fran Peterson easily won the girls race in a time of 20:34.4, well ahead of Phillips' Allie Adomaitis in second at 22:07.1.
Comet boys trio in top 15
Tanner Gerber was 12th, Jacob Pearson 13th and Hayden Hince 15th to lead the Cameron boys during last week's race.
Gerber completed the race in 21:10, with Pearson right behind him at 21:15.6. Hince reached the finish line in 21:33.2.
Carter Cherney was 29th at 23:25 and Chase Hauck came in 43rd in a time of 26:47.6.
The Comets scored 87 points as Bloomer's 39 points edged Phillips by two for the team title. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser came in third with Cumberland fifth.
Lucas Anderson won the boys race for the Blackhawks in 18:08.3.
