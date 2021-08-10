The Rice Lake boys soccer team will have a familiar face leading the way as it begins practice next week.
Rich Holmes was chosen as the new coach after the Board of Education approved the hire at Monday's meeting.
Holmes had previously been a boys varsity assistant for nine years. He then took over head coaching duties for the the girls varsity team starting this past spring.
"Coach Holmes possesses a wealth of knowledge, experience and passion regarding the game of soccer," Rice Lake athletic director Tim Lipke said in recommending the hire to the school board.
Holmes takes over for Shawn Gilbert, who led the team for nine years, which included three trips to the state tournament.
The Warriors will also have other new coaches joining the fold this season. Varsity assistant coach Axel Berger and junior varsity coach Ken Lewis each submitted letter of resignations over the summer.
The school board approved the hire of Jeff MacDonald as junior varsity coach to replace Lewis. MacDonald has been involved with both youth soccer and basketball, and has been a volunteer coach in the high school boys and girls soccer programs in recent years.
"We are excited to have Jeff join the boys soccer coaching staff in this new capacity," Lipke said.
Practice for boys soccer begins Aug. 16. The first game for the Warriors is Aug. 24 at home against Somerset.
