Season goals for the Rice Lake boys hockey team remain in front of them.
The Warriors completed the regular season with a Big Rivers Conference win over Eau Claire North, and now the team readies for the Division 2 postseason.
"That was the goal in mind, that we’re playing our best hockey at the end of the season and based off our last game I would say that we’re there," Rice Lake coach Josh Engel said. "We need to tweak a few things but for the most part I would say that was our best game of the season."
The top-seeded Warriors open the playoffs Thursday at home against No. 8 Chequamegon, a three-win team.
"We’re confident going in but we don’t want overlook anybody," Engel said. :
"That is a game where I don’t want to see individual mistakes happen throughout the course of the game. It’s staying to our game plan, being selfless and being a good teammate."
With a win, competition gets tougher quickly as the winner of Thursdays game in Rice Lake plays the winner of Hayward and Amery the following Tuesday. Rice Lake earned close-fought games against both teams earlier this year.
Playing its best when it matters gives the Warriors the confidence that it can make a run similar to last year, when they found themselves at the state tournament.
"That game we had against North, we played really good," junior Cole Fenske said, "and I like how we playing as a team, playing good defensively, playing good offense, and that’s a good start to go into playoffs. I think that is really going to help us."
Rice Lake is battled tested having to play talented Division 1 teams in the Big Rivers. Now the Warriors will be playing schools of similar size and continue to build off last year's strong postseason push.
"I think we are right where we left off last year at the playoffs," senior Tristan Scheurer said. "We ended the season good [last season]. I think we’ll have another good run this year. It’s looking good. All of our young guys are stepping up right now, so that's good. All our older players know it’s the end of the year and this is it. I think we’re all going to step up and take a leap this year again."
Rice Lake has the talent and experience to recreate and continue to be a force at the Division 2 level.
"We’ve just got to go hard every shift, and do our jobs," Fenkse said. "We’ve got to do what our systems are, and do what our coaches are telling us to do, and I think we should be fine."
"It’s going to be good run for us — no doubt," Scheurer added.
Rice Lake 4, Eau Claire North 3
The Warriors scored two goals apiece in the first and second periods and held off Eau Claire North late to grab a 4-3 Big Rivers Conference victory on Friday and avenge a loss to the Huskies a week earlier.
"It’s always good to win the last season, especially a team like that," Engel said. "So that was probably one of biggest wins against a big school. We got a little pay back with them beating us the first time around. It’s good to have some confidence going into playoffs."
Caleb Johnson got the Warriors (10-6-1, 4-6-1) on the board, scoring five minutes into the game with help from Adam Timm and Zach Holmstrom.
Rice Lake doubled its lead fewer than four minutes later as Carson Tomesh got his first goal of the season, as Jake Engebritson and Timm were credited with assists.
The Warriors went into the first intermission up 2-1 after Eau Claire North score a few minutes after Tomesh's goal.
In the first five minutes of the second the Warriors turned their one-goal advantage into three as Fenske found the back of the net 3:17 into the period. The goal was assisted by Teagan Scheurer.
Holmstrom added on fewer than two minutes later with help from Scheurer as the Warriors lead 4-1 with about 12 minutes left in the second period.
The Huskies (9-8, 7-4) cut into their deficit with a power play goal with fewer than six minutes remaining in the period.
Rice Lake allowed a lone goal in the third, about seven minutes in, but held Eau Claire North off the scoreboard the rest of the way to close out the regular season with a victory.
Griffin Van Gilder made 34 saves in the contest for the Warriors.
Rice Lake 8, WSFLG 1
The Warriors jumped out the gate with four first period goals in a nonconference win over the WSFLG Blizzard (3-10).
Rice Lake added two apiece in the second and third periods.
The Blizzard — a co-op of players from Webster, Siren, Frederic, Luck and Grantsburg — scored their lone goal with fewer than two minutes left in the contest.
Treyton Bader and Teagan Scheurer each scored twice, and Timm had three points to lead the Warriors.
Holmstrom added a goal and assist, and Brett Roux and Fenske each had two assists on the night. Keegan Gunderson and Remi Wager also notched goals in the contest, with Bryce Brettingen, Johnson and Mason Roux each having one assist.
Carter Andrews had 17 saves for the Warriors in net.
Eau Claire Claire Memorial 6, Rice Lake 2
Two goals around the mid-point of the second period left the Warriors in a hole they were unable to dig out of in a 6-2 defeat at the hands of Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Already up by a score, the Old Abes (8-6, 5-4) scored 6:44 into the second period, and again at the 8:24 mark to pull ahead 4-1.
Rice Lake trailed 6-1 in the closing minute before Teagan Scheurer knocked one past the goalie with 36 seconds remaining in the contest.
After falling behind 1-0 in the opening minute of the game, and by two a little more than a minute into the second, the Warriors got on the scoreboard as Adam Timm scored an unassisted goal 2:26 into the second.
Van Gilder made 40 saves, as Eau Claire Memorial held a 46-20 advantage on shots on goal.
