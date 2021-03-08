Cameron senior guard Richie Murphy was named the Heart O' North Player of the Year following the end of the 2020-21 season.
Murphy led the conference in both scoring and assists. He put up 21.8 points a game, while dishing out 7.4 assists per contest. The senior had 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 steals a game on the year. He surpassed 1,000 career points in late January, and became the first Comet to score at least 1,000 points and have 500 assists, ending his career with 691. Murphy knocked 41.8% of his triples on the year and was 48.3% from the floor overall.
Murphy was also first-team pick as a junior in the Heart O’ North as well as a first-team honoree as a sophomore in the Central Lakeland. As a freshman, the point guard received second-team honors.
Seniors Austin Weis and Ian Payne joined Murphy on this year's all-conference first team.
"All three of these guys have put in so much time to improve their game over their high school careers," Cameron coach Troy LaVallie said of Murphy, Weis and Payne. "It has been an amazing four years and they have piled up a bunch of records that will be very tough to beat. We have only been in the conference now for two years and we had incredible success because of these three guys."
Weis was right behind Murphy at 20.8 points a game, third in the conference. He also led the Comets at 6.8 rebounds a contest. Weis shot 51% from the field this year and 39.8 from beyond the 3-point line. Weis was an honorable mention as a freshman, second-team pick as a sophomore and first-team selection last season.
Payne scored 17 points and pulled 6.1 rebounds a contest this season. The senior shot 47.6% overall, 35.4% from distance and led the team shooting 74.2% at the foul line. He went over 1,000 career points last month to become the third Comet this season and eighth overall to reach the milestone. Payne was Heart O' North second team pick last year, as well as a sophomore in the Central Lakeland. He was an honorable-mention selection as a freshman.
"The great thing about all three of them is that they compliment each other so well," LaVallie said of the senior trio. "Richie handles the ball and really gets our transition offense going, Austin can shoot from anywhere on the court and puts so much pressure on the defense, and Ian is our utility guy who can do whatever we need that night whether is scoring or defending. They just have a connection with each other on the floor from playing together so long. It’s gong to very hard to replace those three who were all four-year starters for me."
The Comets finished the season 20-2, including an early-season nonconference loss to Marathon, and Northwestern in a Division 3 regional final to end the season. Cameron was undefeated at 15-0 in the Heart O' North, although no official conference champion was awarded as a number of teams weren't able to get all their games in this season. It was the second year in a row Cameron finished atop the conference standings in just two season since joining the Heart O' North.
Along with Murphy, Weis and Payne, Cameron will also graduate seniors Dylan Foss, Alex Myers, Josh Halverson, Jordan Folz and Isaiah Seffinga.
Heart O' North All-Conference
Player of the Year: Richie Murphy, sr., Cameron
First team: Carter LaLiberty, sr., Barron; Richie Murphy, sr., Cameron; Ian Payne, sr., Cameron; Austin Weis, sr., Cameron; Jack Martens, sr., Cumberland; Brady Ingersoll, so., Ladysmith; Monte Mayberry, jr., Northwestern; Jared Lessman, sr., St. Croix Falls.
Second team: Jax Effertz, so., Cumberland; CJ Thompson, jr., Northwestern; John Grohn, jr., Northwestern; Payton Christenson, sr., St. Croix Falls.
Honorable mention: Connor Crane, jr., Bloomer; Charlie Herrick, sr., Bloomer; Joseph Jensen, sr., Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; DaShaun Ames, sr., Cumberland; Josh Martens, sr., Cumberland; Henry Schmitt, Hayward, sr., Hayward; Mitchell Lehman, so., Ladysmith; Eli Rogers, so., Ladysmith; Brandon Walters, sr., Ladysmith; Bennett Nelson, jr., Northwestern; Harrison Nelson, sr., Northwestern; Jase Nelson, sr., Northwestern; Caleb Potaczek, jr., Spooner; Garrett Swan, jr., Spooner; Brady Belisle, so., St. Croix Falls; Connor Olson, jr., St. Croix Falls; Dayo Oye, jr., St. Croix Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.