Birchwood senior Preston Herricks was named to the East Lakeland All-Conference boys basketball first team following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.
Herricks rejoined the Bobcats in January after returning to Birchwood from a family mission trip to Africa. Herricks' first game was Jan. 12 and he played in 13 on the season, leading the team and the conference with 21 points per game. He shot 39% from the field, 30.8% from distance and 78.7% at the foul line.
Additionally, Herricks pulled down 7.9 rebounds, dished out 1.8 assists and recorded 1.1 steals a game.
"Preston had a great season for us," Birchwood boys basketball coach Blane Senn said. "He has been a varsity starter for four years and has made a great deal of progress. He led our team in scoring while being our opponents main focus on defense. He also rebounded the ball well for us from his guard position. He provided awesome leadership for our team which had little varsity experience. It was a pleasure to coach him."
With 33 points in his final game for the Bobcats, Herricks surpassed the 1,000 career points total. The senior scored 12.1 points a game in his freshman year, before 9.2 the next and 10.8 as a junior, in helping Birchwood to a East Lakeland title that year.
Birchwood finished 6-13 overall this season and in fifth place in the East Lakeland at 4-8. With their final win of the season on Feb. 8, the Bobcats got head coach Blane Senn his 400 career win. Birchwood's season came to an end with a 66-50 loss to Solon Springs on Feb. 19 in a Division 5 regional semifinal contest.
In addition to Herricks, the Bobcats graduate seniors Logen Gindt, Carter Nielsen and Scott VanGilder.
East Lakeland All-Conference.
Player of the Year: Tristen Harder, sr., New Auburn.
First team: Preston Herricks, sr., Birchwood; Dan Brockman, sr., Bruce; Harley Opachan, jr., Flambeau; Kaden Crank, sr., Lake Holcombe; Brock Flater, sr., Lake Holcombe; Tristen Harder, sr., New Auburn.
Second team: Ryan Popowich, fr., Bruce; Dylan Bowe, so., Cornell; Riley Ewer, jr., Flambeau; Matt Elmhorst, jr., New Auburn; Triton Robey, jr., New Auburn; Tyler Bishop, sr., Winter.
Honorable mention: Matt Popowich, so., Bruce; Jack Thorne, so., Bruce; Riley Gingras, sr., Lake Holcombe; Colton Minnick, jr., Lake Holcombe.
