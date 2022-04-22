CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Rice Lake baseball was swept in a pair of games against Chippewa Falls this week as the Cardinals handed the Warriors a 10-0 loss on Thursday.

Rice Lake was limited to two hits as Chippewa Falls' Trevor Bowe tossed six scoreless innings. The Cardinals had pulled away in the fourth with a four-run inning.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments