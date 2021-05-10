CAMERON — Strong pitching and quality offense carried the Cameron baseball team to a pair of Heart O' North Conference victories this past week.
Cameron 6, Spooner 1
Tyson Lucas punched out 12 batters in 6.2 innings on the mound to earn his third pitching win of the season. Lucas walked four, allowed three hits and one earned run. The lone Spooner score came on a solo home run from Kalvin Field.
Cameron (3-4, 3-4) scored four runs in the fourth inning to break a 1-1 tie and pull away for the win. A hit-by-pitch and walk put two on ahead of a run-scoring Gannon Ebert double. Kory Murray had a RBI ground out, followed by a run scoring on an error. A single and another error loaded the bases with Lucas driving in a run on a single to right field.
Josh Halverson went 3-for-4 with a run scored to pace the offense. Richie Murphy was 2-for-4, while Lucas plated two runs on a hit. Reagan Bartsch drove in one and scored twice with Ebert driving in one and scoring once.
Cameron 10, Ladysmith 3
The Comets had six extra-base hits to power past Ladysmith and end a short three-game skid.
Cameron scored six runs in the third inning before adding two apiece in the fifth and sixth.
In the Comets big inning an error and walk put two on for Halverson. The Cameron lead-off hitter laced a double to center to score two. He then crossed the plate after an error off the bat of Murphy. Lucas tripled in Murphy before scoring on a Ashtyn Waite three-bagger. Waite came home on a RBI ground out from Dylan Stuart.
Ebert had a run-scoring single in the fifth, while Lucas doubled in a run in the sixth.
Lucas was 2-for-4 with a double and triple. He plated two runs and scored twice. Waite also had a double and three-bagger in a 2-for-4 day, while scoring once and adding a RBI.
Halverson drove in two while Richie Murphy scored a pair of runs.
Lucas started on the mound with 3.1 scoreless inning with three hits and five punch outs. Kory Murray took over in relief and allowed one earned run in 3.2 innings. He walked five but struck out four.
