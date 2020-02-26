SARONA– Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary will host its ninth annual Prairie Fling Festival on Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prairie Fling is a family-friendly, outdoor event that includes local vendors, live-animal programs, community groups, children's activities, entertainment, and more.
Hunt Hill is now accepting applications for vendors. Applications are open to vendors selling items such as artwork, natural goods or remedies, dairy, meat, produce, baked goods, greenhouse plants, etc. Vendors are encouraged to apply by April 10.
Vendors will be interspersed with other activities and booths during the festival.
For more information on how to apply: Kelsey, program@hunthill.org or 715.635.6543.
Hunt Hill
Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary is a nature preserve and learning center near Long Lake in Sarona. Located on nearly 600 acres, Hunt Hill protects a variety of unique and beautiful habitats found in Wisconsin.
Hunt Hill also provides high-quality environmental education programs year-round.
For more information: hunthill.org, 715.635.6543, or info@ hunthill.org.
