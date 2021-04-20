The police dispatch center receives several hundred calls weekly. The small sampling below shows their diversity.
Monday, April 12
1:42 p.m. Caller says there is a black Buick parked in a Rice Lake Walmart handicap spot without plate or stickers. 1:56 p.m. Vehicle was cited.
Tuesday, April 13
7:23 a.m. Caller in Rice Lake says she has a GoFundMe page on Facebook and the person she has a temporary restraining order against is having a third party make claims against her.
8:37 p.m. Caller in Rice Lake says his daughter just broke up with a man and she has been having issues with getting her property back from him. Caller advised there are guns in the residence, however is not sure. Caller advised his daughter needs to call on this.
Wednesday, April 14
5:57 p.m. Caller says Menards in Rice Lake is infringing on her rights as she does not want to wear a mask in the store. 6 p.m. Will call her, they will not be responding. 6:10 p.m. Advised she was uncooperative and asked what if she stormed the store with 100 people? She was advised they would be arrested.
Thursday, April 15
11:25 a.m. Caller in Cameron says there is a garage sale taking place and cars are blocking both sides of the road. 11:45 a.m. Went through the area and traffic is still able to get through.
3:28 p.m. Upset caller in Comstock says that while fixing her water pipes she located what appears to be a human thigh or shin bone. She would like someone to confirm. 4:42 p.m. Advised he spoke to the on-call medical examiner as well as coroner’s office in the Midwest. He will be transporting the bone back to Sheriff’s Office to prep it for transfer to Midwest Medical Examiners.
Friday, April 16
11:25 a.m. Caller says she was doing a health care home visit in Barron with a man who had a revolver on his chair. He asked her to pick it up and she refused. He then picked it up himself and pulled back the hammer and pointed it around the room. At that time caller decided to end the visit.
Saturday, April 17
4:46 p.m. Anonymous caller advises of the possibility of people fishing for walleye across the street from Chetek resort on Highway M below the bridge along the rocks. He advised a large red Ford Ranger truck with large tires is parked there when these subject are fishing.
Sunday, April 18
5:54 p.m. Caller in Chetek says a man keeps walking through his property and he is worried he is going to break into his house or garage. Advised he does not want him in the area.
