Sand bar place, place of the beaver,
Zhaagawaamikong.
Chequamegon.
How gently the name is carried
on the soft wind of your breath.
Zhaa-ga-waa-mi-kong.
In the marshes of the bay
food that grows upon the water
sways in the breeze,
lingers on the tongue.
Nearby, Madeline—
home of Chief Buffalo,
home of the yellow-shafted flicker,
spiritual center of Anishinaabe in flight.
How gently the name is carried.
Zhaagawaamikong.
Chequamegon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.