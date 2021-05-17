Sand bar place, place of the beaver,

Zhaagawaamikong.

Chequamegon.

How gently the name is carried

on the soft wind of your breath.

Zhaa-ga-waa-mi-kong.

In the marshes of the bay

food that grows upon the water

sways in the breeze,

lingers on the tongue.

Nearby, Madeline—

home of Chief Buffalo,

home of the yellow-shafted flicker,

spiritual center of Anishinaabe in flight.

How gently the name is carried.

Zhaagawaamikong.

Chequamegon.

