The Butternut/Mercer High School softball team breezed to a 16-1 victory over the visiting South Shore Cardinals on Monday, June 7.
South Shore scored in the top of the first on a walk and single. That was all the Cardinals could muster as Jersey Polencheck checked them on one hit and four walks with six strikeouts over four innings.
“The girls played solid tonight,” Pioneers’ coach Glenn Wegner said. “Jersey pitched her best game of the year and was really throwing hard tonight. Good balance on offense with Riannon Kolar continuing to just mash the ball.”
The Pioneers scored four runs in their half of the first on a hit by Cassy Bortz and two-run single by Bella Bourgard.
Polencheck drew a walk and stole second to lead off the second inning for B/M. She scored when Kolar reached on a throwing error. Kolar scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-1.
A triple by April Klopatek and a couple of walks loaded the bases in the bottom of the third. A run scored on a passed ball and another on an RBI fielder’s choice by Polencheck. Kolar had a two-run single, stole second and eventually scored on a passed ball. B/M held an 11-1 lead after three and closed things out in the fourth via the 15-run rule on hits by Emma Herbst and an RBI single by Cassie Scherwinski, along with walks to Olivia Lawver and Hanna Joustra. A deep sacrifice fly by Cassy Bortz and single by Polencheck set the table for Kolar to end the game with a two-run single.
Kolar drove in four runs and Polencheck scored four times.
