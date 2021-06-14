The Butternut/Mercer High School baseball team finished its 13-5 season in WIAA Div. 5 regional play on Thursday, June 10, with a 10-0 loss to fourth-seeded Newman Catholic in Wausau.

The fifth-seeded Pioneers were no-hit by Newman and were hampered by six errors in the five-inning game.

Brendan BeBeau allowed just one earned run on the mound for the Pioneers. In 4-2/3 innings, he allowed seven hits, fanned two and walked two.

The Pioneers rapped 12 hits to back the one-hit pitching of Trent Pritzl and Orion Lawver in a 15-2 victory over visiting South Shore on Monday, June 7.

Pritzl allowed one hit, struck out six and walked six in 3-2/3 innings and Lawver fanned three and walked two over the final 1-2/3.

BeBeau led the offensive attack with a 3-for-4 night. He had a double, scored three runs and drove in three. Eayon Wegner was 2-for-2, Trae Schultz was 2-for-3 with a double and Lawver was 2-for-4 with a double.

The Pioneers went 11-1 over their final 12 regular season games.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments