PIE AUCTION SUPPORTS YOUTHS

Students from middle schools around the county wore black tie t-shirts and served a prime rib dinner Feb. 21 at the Foursquare Gospel Church of Barron. The meal was followed by a pie auction. The event raised $2,000 for summer camps and other youth activities in the coming year.

 PHOTO BY RUTH ERICKSON

