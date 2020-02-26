Two Phillips High School seniors, Trinity Pesko and Jessica Roush, have been selected as valedictorian and salutatorian of the 2020 graduating class. This year will see 58 seniors graduate from high school. At their regular meeting Feb. 17, the Board of Education got a snapshot of the academic achievements of those students.
Of the graduating class, 14 will be graduating as honor students with a minimum grade point average of 3.35.
Five of the students are working in the welding academy at Northcentral Technical College, four students have completed the industrial electronic maintenance technician academy at NTC, five have completed or are working toward CNA certification, and at least seven of the students are working in the youth apprentice program.
Eight students are enrolled in Advanced Placement English, four in AP chemistry, and eight in AP calculus.
The selected valedictorian, Pesko, has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout her high school career. She has been involved in numerous extracurricular and co-curricular activities including, honors choir four four years, Northwoods Players since the age of five, National Honor Society, Quiz Bowl, soccer, state solo ensemble, tennis, and show choir. She is the daughter of Jon and Sherry Pesko.
She plans on pursuing a degree in theater arts post-high school graduation.
The selected salutatorian, Roush, has maintained a 3.979 GPA through high school. She
has been a class officer for four years, served as the school board student liaison, National Honor Society, student council, teen court, track — where she has been a state competitor for three years, volleyball — where she has been a captain for two years, serving on the Sources of Strength student committee, and Northwoods Youth for Global Ecology. She is the daughter of Brian and Sheila Roush.
Roush will be attending UW-La Crosse to study exercise and sports science in order to pursue a career as a physical therapist.
The academic excellence scholarship and technical excellence scholarships will be announced at next month's meeting of the school board.
Senior awards night will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, and graduation will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 22.
Educational options report
The school board reviewed and approved a report on the educational options offered to students who reside within the Phillips School District.
Students may learn remotely by enrolling in the Rural Schools Virtual Academy; participate in home-based education supported by the resources within the Phillips School District; earn dual credits by attending Northcentral Technical College simultaneous to earning their high school diploma; earn college credit by completing advanced placement classes in high school and passing the corresponding exam; juniors are eligible to enroll in college courses provided they are not comparable to courses offered by the high school; or participate in the youth apprenticeship program, which offers juniors and seniors the opportunity to begin career development through work-based and school-based learning.
The district's open enrollment program allows parents to apply for their children to attend public school in a district other than the one the reside, or to attend public school in a different district in order to participate in a specific course.
Elementary achievement gap reduction report given
The school received a report on the elementary's involvement in the achievement gap reduction program. The program utilizes a combination of one-on-one tutoring, instructional coaching, and 18:1 or 30:2 student-to-teacher ratios in the classroom in order to reduce the achievement gap in low-income students. Phillips uses the program for students in kindergarten through third grade.
This year, the district's goal is to have 80% of all students in kindergarten through third grade to be reading at the appropriate level for their grade by the end of the school year.
At the mid-year mark, only 35% of kindergarten students were reading at or above their grade level expectation.
"It's definitely not where we want to be at this time," said elementary principal Dave Scholz. "We have concerns, but we also know that ... 61% of this class are spring and summer birthdays, so they're a young class."
Scholz said teachers and administration are already working on potential improvement strategies, while taking into account the age and developmental readiness of each student.
Scholz also noted that with the increased number of days in the fouryear-old kindergarten class, the district is seeing notable difference between the students who attend two days a week versus those who attend four days a week.
In first grade, the number of students reading at their grade level has improved from 62% at the start of the school year to 71% at the mid-year mark.
In second grade, 74% of students were at or above their reading level at the start of the school year, with that percentage rising to 81% mid-year.
In third grade, 71% of students were reading at or above their grade level at the start of the year, with that percentage unaltered at the mid-year mark. Scholz said the elementary staff is working to boost that percentage.
On the flip side, Scholz noted that several of the students who are meeting expectations are also exceeding those expectations, with some reading two or three levels above their current grade expectations.
"We're seeing some nice gains in those students — something we've been working really hard on for our advanced kids," said Scholz.
Students tour Cardinal Manufacturing
Phillips high school students recently got a close look at an innovative manufacturing program on a trip to Eleva-Strum High School, where they learned more about Cardinal Manufacturing.
Established 15 years ago as an in-school program, Cardinal Manufacturing has grown exponentially, now operating as a professional business contracting on a number of projects — allowing the program to be financially self-sufficient.
Phillips school board members received a report on the Eleva-Strum program by high school principal Colin Hoogland and district employee Eric Winter. Students from the technical education department, business education, art, and STEAM classes participated in the tour.
"Our group was pretty excited by this visit," said Hoogland. "We have a different vision for what we want to do, but we're trying to get something started as soon as possible."
"The thing that impressed me the most is how the students and the community bought into it," said Winter.
The program also encourages work ethic in younger students, since they have to apply to participate in the program.
"It's not as structured as a classroom — they pretty much run the whole thing and get a lot of good experience that way," said Winter. "They work with the local manufacturing companies, they make the phone calls, they work on the bids, and make sure the products are coming out great."
Hoogland said that a committee meeting will be held at the district to brainstorm ideas for creating a manufacturing program at Phillips High School.
Policy revision approved
A revised version of the district's policy on board member compensation and expenses was approved by the board. Changes include language specifying that board members will receive per-meeting or annual salary reimbursement, as well as a new paragraph stating that if board members wish to refuse their reimbursement, written notification must be provided annually on or before the fourth Monday in April.
It was reported that two policies are under review by the district' policy committee, including one on the use of therapy dogs in school and another on mileage reimbursement.
Students of the month, quarter
Exemplary students recognized by the school district for their academic achievements included third grader Noah Reinke, fourth grader Brianna Quinnell, sixth grader Calli Berward, seventh graders Chance Berwald and Daelyn Dieman, ninth grader Cole Abraham, and 11th grader Megan Schluter.
Other business
* The school board approved an out-of-state trip on April 1, when AP English students will travel to the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis to watch a performance of the Broadway musical "Anastasia." The trip will be paid for from student fees and fundraising.
* The coaching contracts for assistant softball coach Glenn Erickson, co-head track coach Sara Soch, assistant track coach Dana Janssen, and girls soccer coach Mark Fuhr were unanimously approved for the spring 2020 season.
* The school board convened into closed session in order to consider five retirement requests for this year. After reconvening into open session, district administrator Rick Morgan was directed to carry out the school board's directives in regards to each of the requests.
