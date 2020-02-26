This is only a sample of the 49 calls the Phillips Police Department responded to from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13.
Feb. 10
• A citizen made a report of lost property. An officer generated a report in case the property was turned in.
• An officer responded to a report of a vehicle that was stuck in a snowbank on S. Lake Ave. The officer provided traffic control while the vehicle was removed from the snowbank by the owner. The vehicle was not damaged and had just slipped on the ice while turning into a driveway.
Feb. 11
• An officer assisted the Central Price County Ambulance Service with an adult male who was experiencing a medical need.
• The School Resource Officer assisted a local school with an incident that occurred with a disorderly student.
• An officer responded to a report of a vehicle that was stuck in a snowbank on Hwy. 100. The officer provided traffic control while the vehicle was removed from the snowbank by another motorist. The vehicle was not damaged and had slipped on the ice while negotiating a turn.
Feb. 12
• An officer was dispatched to a local business for a burglary alarm. Upon arriving on the scene, the officer was notified that the alarm was false. The officer checked the business and noticed no signs of entry.
• Officers were dispatched to a local residence for an elderly male that had fallen and could not get up. Officers assisted the male and cleared shortly after.
• An officer met with a female adult who filed a complaint about being assaulted.
• An officer was requested to keep the peace for a property exchange at a local apartment complex. An officer responded to the apartment and was able to obtain the property in question and return it to the owner. The officer cleared without further incident.
• A complaint was received informing that vehicles were parked on Turner St. in the lane of traffic waiting for the school buses to leave the elementary school. An officer spoke to the owner of a vehicle and advised the lane of traffic cannot be blocked.
• Officers responded to a residence for a harassment complaint. Officers were advised the involved individual was in a vehicle outside the residence. An officer made contact with the individual who indicated they were trying to retrieve a piece of property. The property was returned and the individual was warned to stay away from the residence.
• An officer responded to a local business for a female subject who was reporting stroke-like symptoms.
Feb. 13
• An officer unlocked a vehicle for an owner who locked their vehicle keys inside.
• An officer responded to assist with a juvenile male who was reported unresponsive. When the officer arrived, the juvenile became responsive and was transported for further medical care
