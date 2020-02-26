The January student of the month at Phillips Middle School is sixth grader Calli. Her parents are Calvin Berwald and Sara Tvedt, and Roy and Diana Lind. She thinks the staff chose her as student of the month because, "[She] tries to be a good student and [she] is kind." Her favorite part of school is reading, and she likes to spend time with her friends.
Seventh-grader Chance Berwald was nominated as student of the month in Phillips Middle School. He is the son of Calvin Berwald and Sara Tvedt, and Roy and Diana Lind. His favorite parts of school include recess and playing games with his friends. He believes the staff chose him for student of the month because he tries to be nice and responsible.
Daelyn Dieman was also elected as student of the month in Phillips. She is in eighth grade and is the daughter of Chris and Jessica Dieman. She enjoys participating in track and field, and she said she thinks the staff chose her because, "I have a positive mindset and get my assignments turned in on time, and I get good grades." Her favorite part of middle school is hanging out with her friends during recess and also learning new things in class.
