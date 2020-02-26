I am the adult child of career educators. It is my habit to vote "yes" for any school referendum. My life experience and upbringing have informed me of the importance of education to the future of a child and the future of a community.
I must rethink that habit.
The School Forest logging project was approved and contracted before the School Board itself was afforded an opportunity to review the project.
The protocol presently requires School Board approval before contracts are determined. Members of the Board referred to this as a "done deal." District administrator, Rick Morgan, went so far as to tell this paper that the "language in the in the school forest usage policy [will] ensure the policy accurately reflects the district's procedure in accepting timber harvest bids in the future." Changing the rules after the fact.
I cannot trust how the funds of a referendum will be used if it is the habit of school administration to change protocols to suit particular interests.
Regardless of one's opinion about the logging issue, this incident should lead us all to ask, "What the...?"
SUSAN M. JONES
PHILLIPS
