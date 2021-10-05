Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest visibility will be near shoreline areas where visibilities of less than one-quarter nautical mile are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&