In the Jan. 22 edition of his weekly e-newsletter "The Tiffany Telegram" Rep. Tiffany notes that the new administration "chose to commit America once again to the Paris climate accord and unilaterally nixed the Keystone pipeline in mid-stream," and asserts that "these moves will kill thousands of jobs, boost energy costs for those who can least afford it, undermine our hard-won achievement of energy independence, and harm the American economy — while allowing China, Russia and other countries to grow their economy with no restrictions."

If rejoining the Paris climate accord is such a bad idea for our energy independence and the American economy, I wonder why Exxon-Mobil, Chevron, the American Petroleum Institute, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and Business Roundtable ("an association of chief executive officers of America's leading companies working to promote a thriving U.S. economy") all support it.

Bill Bussey

Bayfield

