Lindy Liedl is living the life she has wanted since she was just a kid.
"I've always enjoyed art and being creative," she said. "As a kid, when someone asked what I wanted to be when I grew up, I'd say 'a librarian and an artist.'
She remarked, "I've worked at the Rice Lake Public Library for 6 years, where I try to work creativity into every aspect I possibly can," she said.
"I hosted an art program for homeschoolers for about 4 years and now host Teen Art Club for Grades 5-12. Our regular teens who see me when they come in after school asked if they could start an art club, not knowing my interested—so that was exciting!"
She added, "I also enjoy making book displays and eye-catching media posts for the library's Facebook and Instagram pages to get the word out about programs and new library items."
Then she decided to do art for others.
Liedl explained, "My art business kicked off the summer of 2019. I painted the library director Katherine's dogs for her during a rough week, which my co-worker Linda really liked. So I offered to paint her dogs too. I shared these on my personal Instagram page, which my friend Chana then saw."
She continued, "Chana owns the wonderful shop Sugar Wood in Cumberland. (@sugarwood on Instagram and Facebook, SugarWoodShop.com on the web). She offered me money to paint her brand new shih tzu puppies and encouraged me to start an online page for my artwork.
"She knew more people wold want to pay me for portraits of their pets. I love animals and was enjoying watercolor painting, so I went for it—and she was right!"
Chana Wood, owner/artist of Sugar Wood, said, "I ordered from Lindy because I loved her energy and most of all, her art. I discovered her pet portraits on Instagram, and immediately knew I would be hiring her for my Christmas gifts!
"Little did I know, I was her first paying customer! Everyone in my family received a custom pet portrait from Lindy for Christmas. I was blown away by her talent as well as her thoughtful demeanor when corresponding with me."
Wood continued, "I also have a baking business where we ship our homemade treats all over the country. For our Valentine's Day promotion, I wanted to include an original piece of art which I could turn into a card for each customer who ordered. Lindy went above and beyond for me when I approached her with the idea! So many of my customers contacted me mentioning how much they loved the card and how they would be contacting Lindy themselves."
The artist found it was an offer she couldn't pass up. "I was so honored, because I admire Chana's business and drive, and it's my first collaboration ever. They just went out this month, and people were getting my art work alongside her delicious treats. So cool! We'll be collaborating for her Mother's Day gift sets as well. So stay tuned!"
Wood added, "I think that Lindy offers a unique and creative artistic expression which should be appreciated! I'm thrilled she is sharing her gift of art with all of us!"
Linda Mullin, technical service supervisor at the Rice Lake Public Library, remarked, "I saw a couple of the watercolors that Lindy was doing when she started out. They showed such ability and talent. I then received a watercolor of my two pups that Lindy did for me. This painting is so fun and sits on my desk bringing me so much pleasure."
Mullin added, "When my daughters pup passed, I thought of Lindy doing a picture of their pups. Lindy was able to take a picture I had of their two and turn them into a beautiful painting them. She was able to capture them so perfectly, and my daughter loved it. I am now going to have Lindy do a painting of my other grandpup. Lindy doesn't just reproduce, she creates."
Patrick Liedl of Barron, her father-in-law, had her do 10 pet portraits. "People love them with their whimsical interpretations," he said.
Jodi Ashlin Bunnell, a cousin, said, "Lindy has always been a ray of sunshine to all those around her and now she's sharing that sunshine through art."
Inspiration from many
Lindy credits her kindergarten teacher and her mom for inspiring her creativity.
"I still have a 'future artist' award my kindergarten teacher Michelle Seymour, former of Lincoln Elementary, gave me," she said.
She added, "My mom (Kerri Ashlin) is huge supporter of my creativity. She's a jack-of-alltrades who sews, cooks, paints, up-cycles furniture, has made jewelry and she'll probably learn more just for fun!
She continued, "Her mom sewed and cooked, my paternal grandpa Dale Ashlin was a local carpenter like his dad before him, and my dad (Kev Ashlin) is usually building something. So I come from a family of artistic people!"
She even met her husband through her art work. She explained, "I met my husband Jackson—who's pretty famous for doing plays around here—by doing face paint for a show at Northern Star Theatre. I thought about being a make-up artist, but I'm happy having that just as a hobby."
She added, "I love to dabble in a variety of things, so I'm always looking to try something new!
"I recently tried painting landscapes with acrylics, which was very fun. In the future, if I'm not painting pets, I'd like to make bookmarks and greeting cards with various subjects. My goal is to create enough stock to have a table at the Barron Farmer's Market, and to eventually have a website where people can shop for the artwork I have available."
For now she can be reached through Facebook and Instagram.
"You can follow my Facebook or Instagram pages @LindyLiedl to see what I'm creating, what I have for sale, and occasionally what my cats are up to. If someone would like a pet portrait or a commission, they can email me at lindyliedl@gmail.com or send me a message on Facebook or Instagram.
"From there I just need photos of the pet(s) they'd like me to paint, and the address they'd like it sent to. I charge $18 for 4x6s and $20 for 5x7 pet portrait originals."
She has found that sharing her passion for art, just for short time, has brought so much joy both to herself and others.
"A ton of love and support has come in from family members and strangers who have wanted me to make portraits of their animals, nearly 40 so far! I'm incredibly grateful to the people who have encouraged me and have been supporting my art since I started."
The artist added, "Even the simplest comments on the art work I share online mean a lot to me. It's wonderful to hear from customers that a portrait really looks just like their pet, or that they're missing a pet after its passing and that the portrait makes them happy. That's a huge reward."
