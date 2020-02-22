PET OF THE WEEK

Boomer is a hound dog that is around 2 years old. He gets along with everyone and would be a great addition to any home. He loves cuddling up in your lap.

With his sweet demeanor and goofy ears Boomer is an awesome pup! Come meet him today.

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

