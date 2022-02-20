...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches, with
up to 19 inches along the South Shore of Lake Superior. Gusty
winds, especially around Lake Superior will cause blowing and
drifting. Near white-out conditions close to Lake Superior at
times.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central and
northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Areas
closest to Lake Superior are at higher risk for near white out
conditions at times due to lake enhanced banded snow. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes tonight
into Tuesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a prolonged period of snow
with two main waves. The first will occur this morning into
this evening with a break in snow intensity tonight. The
second will occur on Tuesday with the snow diminishing in
intensity Tuesday night. The snow should be dry and fluffy.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Happy Valentine’s Week, everyone! It’s me, Millefiori, and I am still celebrating that holiday of love because of all the love that has been shown to me since I got to be Pet of the Week last week.
Kind people have taken care of me, generous people have donated to help with my medical expenses, and thoughtful people have sent me all sorts of good wishes. And do you know what? It all helped! That’s the other reason I am celebrating, and all my friends at Helping PAWS are celebrating with me: My lab tests have come back and I am now cancer-free! Check out my photo with my pretty Valentine bandage over the spot where I had my surgery. If you look closely, you will see two little purple stitches peeking out from my bandage. I must be pretty special indeed to have color-coordinated stitches and bandages! In just a few more days I will get to have my stitches out and then I will be fully adoptable, all set to get a home and a special person all my own.
Best of all, my beautiful real millefiori glass necklace that someone made me will get to come with me to my new home, wherever that turns out to be. So if you would like to meet a kitty with an eye on the future and her heart in the right place, please just contact Helping PAWS and ask for me, Millefiori!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
