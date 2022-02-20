Pet of the Week

Happy Valentine’s Week, everyone! It’s me, Millefiori, and I am still celebrating that holiday of love because of all the love that has been shown to me since I got to be Pet of the Week last week.

Kind people have taken care of me, generous people have donated to help with my medical expenses, and thoughtful people have sent me all sorts of good wishes. And do you know what? It all helped! That’s the other reason I am celebrating, and all my friends at Helping PAWS are celebrating with me: My lab tests have come back and I am now cancer-free! Check out my photo with my pretty Valentine bandage over the spot where I had my surgery. If you look closely, you will see two little purple stitches peeking out from my bandage. I must be pretty special indeed to have color-coordinated stitches and bandages! In just a few more days I will get to have my stitches out and then I will be fully adoptable, all set to get a home and a special person all my own.

Best of all, my beautiful real millefiori glass necklace that someone made me will get to come with me to my new home, wherever that turns out to be. So if you would like to meet a kitty with an eye on the future and her heart in the right place, please just contact Helping PAWS and ask for me, Millefiori!

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.

