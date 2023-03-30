Sophia Trude of Stone Lake was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Bethel University in St. Paul.

Jericho Skluzacek of Spooner was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering dean’s list for the 2023 winter quarter. Skuzacek is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in computer engineering.

