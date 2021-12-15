Hayward High School senior Riley Brennan is a receiving a Presidential Leadership scholarship from Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota.
Thirty high school seniors competed last month for the university’s most prestigious scholarships as part of DWU’s Fall Scholarship Day on Nov. 19.
Students with outstanding academic status, leadership potential and commitment to serving others were invited to campus to meet with faculty, staff and students, or virtually, while exploring opportunities at DWU.
To qualify for a Presidential Leadership Scholarship, students must have at least a 3.0 GPA and must meet certain leadership/service qualifications. The scholarship is $68,000 over four years.
Hayward High School senior Aubrie Larson is receiving a Dakota Wesleyan Randall Scholarship. To qualify for a Randall Scholarship, students must have at least a 3.5 GPA and must meet certain leadership/service qualifications. The scholarship is $84,000 over four years.
